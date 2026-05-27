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Assam: Opposition MLAs term UCC Bill as 'BJP's political agenda', seek wider consultation

The Bill, however, said that it will not be applicable to any persons belonging to the Scheduled Tribes residing in Assam.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 09:10 IST
India NewsBJPAssamIndian PoliticsOppositionUCC

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