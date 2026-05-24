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Assam plans anti-radicalisation cell to prevent youth from extremist influence

He asserted that Assam will “give it back firmly” to anyone trying to mislead the youth of the state.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 14:21 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 12:07 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaYouthmisleading people

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