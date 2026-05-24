<p>Guwahati: With security agencies alerting about efforts by extremist elements trying to revive tentacles, the BJP-led government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> has decided to set up an anti-radicalisation cell to prevent youth from being influenced by such elements. </p><p>"We will not allow any group or individual to mislead our youth and ruin their future by radicalising them. A counter radicalisation cell will be set up to protect vulnerable youths from extremist influence," Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta%20biswa%20sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> said on Sunday.</p><p>Sources within the state police said the cell will target not just Ulfa-Independent, the only active insurgent group, but will try to counter radicalisation efforts by outfits having roots in foreign soil to attract unemployed youth in Assam.</p>.14 prevented from entering India: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.<p>"The arrests and interrogation of cadres and leaders of radical Islamic extremist elements in the past few years have revealed that such groups are constantly trying to woo the vulnerable youths towards their fold. They are even using social media platforms to add fuel to emotions of the vulnerable sections to encourage them take up arms against the government and the nation. We will use this cell to prevent all such attempts," a senior police officer said. </p><p>The state police had arrested several cadres of Bangladeshi-based terror outfits Ansarul Bangla Team, an off-shoot of ISIS, beside a few other terror groups from Assam and Bengal, who allegedly tried to radicalise the Muslim youths to "wage war" against the government and the administration, he said. </p><p>Besides, there are also reports about Ulfa-I, the only home-grown active insurgent group, still trying to induct more youths to revive their terror activities, particularly in Upper Assam, where it still has influence in a few districts like Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Jorhat and Charaideo.</p><p>The group led by Paresh Baruah has several times rejected offers by the government to join peace process without discussion on its "core demand for sovereign Assam." The government, however, have stressed on talks without any precondition.</p>