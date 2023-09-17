Assam plants one crore commercial tree saplings to increase green cover, build 'tree economy'

Guinness Book of World Record officials attended the functions and are soon likely to make a formal announcement about the record of plantation of highest number of saplings in a day.

Sarma said the state government plans to plant three crores saplings in non-forest areas and another five crores in forest areas next year. In 2025, the number would be increased to five crore saplings each in non-forest and forest areas, he said.

Survival of the plants:

The timing of the plantation during this dry and humid weather, however, raised questions about survival of the plants. But Sarma said the forest department assured him about survival of 80 per cent of the plants as those were planted in houses and residents would take good care of the trees. Maximum temperature in Guwahati on Sunday was recorded at 36.4 degree Celsius.

On September 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to Assam CM also hailed the mass plantation drive.