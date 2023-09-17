Assam plants one crore commercial tree saplings to increase green cover, build 'tree economy'

The BJP government in Assam on Sunday attempted a Guinness Book of World Record by planting one crore commercial tree saplings across the state in a day with an aim to increase green cover and build a "tree economy." From women self-help-group members to prominent citizens, students, police and other government officials took part in the plantation drive which was launched by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Sunday morning.
"Assam creates history! Today I joined the #AmritBrikshya Jan Andolan to plant 1 cr saplings, a citizen-led movement to build a tree economy, a clean environment and celebrate the birthday of a true champion of the Green Planet - Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi ji," Sarma posted in 'X' (formerly twitter) after planting a sapling in the campus of state Secretariat on Sunday morning.
Sarma said plantation of commercial tree saplings would not only increase the state's green cover but would help in building a "tree economy" as the residents would get commercial benefits by selling the trees after seven to 10 years as the trees would be grown in their houses.
The drive, named as Amrit Brikshya Jan Andolan, was launched on the 73rd birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.
Guinness Book of World Record officials attended the functions and are soon likely to make a formal announcement about the record of plantation of highest number of saplings in a day.
Sarma said the state government plans to plant three crores saplings in non-forest areas and another five crores in forest areas next year. In 2025, the number would be increased to five crore saplings each in non-forest and forest areas, he said.
Survival of the plants:
The timing of the plantation during this dry and humid weather, however, raised questions about survival of the plants. But Sarma said the forest department assured him about survival of 80 per cent of the plants as those were planted in houses and residents would take good care of the trees. Maximum temperature in Guwahati on Sunday was recorded at 36.4 degree Celsius.
On September 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to Assam CM also hailed the mass plantation drive.