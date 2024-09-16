Home
Assam Police arrests Manipur man for involvement in 'sabotage activities'

He was apprehended on September 13 by the Special Task Force (STF) of Basistha police station in Guwahati, Manipur Police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 September 2024, 09:04 IST

Imphal: The Assam Police has arrested a 34-year-old resident of Manipur’s Churachandpur district for his alleged involvement in "sabotage activities" in the ethnic strife-torn state, officials said.

He was apprehended on September 13 by the Special Task Force (STF) of Basistha police station in Guwahati, Manipur Police said.

According to a statement, "He is a self-styled finance secretary of the United Kuki National Army and is suspected of involvement in various sabotage activities, including a recent bomb blast that destroyed the Sapermeina bridge on NH-2 and an armed attack on an IOCL convoy in Tamenglong."

It added, "Manipur Police is already coordinating with Assam Police regarding the matter." In a separate development, security forces conducting search operations and area domination in Mongbung village, Jiribam district, recovered a .32 pistol, live ammunition, a walkie-talkie set, 16 bombs, and a bag containing gunpowder.

Published 16 September 2024, 09:04 IST
Assam policesabotageManipur NewsAssam News

