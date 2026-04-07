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Assam Police at Pawan Khera's Delhi residence after FIR by Himanta's wife

Pawan Khera had recently raised questions about the alleged foreign assets of Sarma’s wife, which led to a complaint and subsequent police action.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 08:06 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 08:06 IST
India NewsAssamPawan KheraHimanta Biswa Sarma

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