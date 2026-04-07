<p>Assam Police team on Tuesday reached the Delhi residence of Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pawan-khera">Pawan Khera</a> to question him in connection with a case involving allegations against Assam Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> and his family.</p><p>According to <em>PTI</em>, the team notified Delhi Police upon arrival, after which local officers joined them and are assisting with the inquiry.</p>.Pawan Khera tried to contact militants to influence poll results, 3-4 FIRs registered: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.<p>The move follows a political dispute sparked by Sarma’s claim that the Congress relied on “false information” from a Pakistani social media group to accuse his wife of holding multiple passports and possessing overseas assets. He described the allegations as an attempt to sway the Assam elections and said they constitute a punishable offence.</p><p>Khera had recently raised questions about the alleged foreign assets of Sarma’s wife, which led to a complaint and subsequent police action.</p>