<p>Tinsukia: At least four security personnel were injured in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/militant-attack">militant attack</a> on an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam-police">Assam Police</a> Commando camp in Tinsukia district early on Sunday, a senior officer said.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ulfa">ULFA(I),</a> which claimed responsibility for the attack in Jagun area, said 'Operation Bujoni' was carried out in retaliation against Assam Police's repeated action against the banned outfit, and alleged drone attacks by the Army on its camps last year.</p>.<p>The attack comes ahead of the state assembly elections, scheduled on April 9. The police officer said the attack was carried out around 2.30 am.</p>.<p>The militants fired multiple rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) shells at the camp, with five of the launched shells exploding. Security personnel stationed at the camp immediately retaliated, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire.</p>.<p>The officer said the attack is suspected to have been carried out by a seven-member group, which escaped across the inter-state border with Arunachal Pradesh under the cover of darkness.</p>.BJP in Assam is Congress led by Himanta with saffron label: Gaurav Gogoi.<p>The four security personnel injured in the attack were taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for treatment.</p>.<p>AMCH superintendent Dhruvajyoti Bhuyan said all the injured were out of danger and in a stable condition. Meanwhile, ULFA(I), in a press statement, owed responsibility for the attack and said it was conducted under its 'Operation Bujoni'.</p>.<p>It maintained that the outfit had not carried out any operation against the state police as a gesture towards peace overtures of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> government, after it came into power in 2021.</p>.<p>However, leaders, cadres and sympathisers of the outfit were targeted by the security agencies, and many of them were killed, the ULFA(I) claimed.</p>.<p>It also blamed the Indian Armed Forces for conducting drone and missile attacks on its mobile camps along the India-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/myanmar">Myanmar</a> border in July last year.</p>.<p>The ULFA(I) asked the state police force to "refrain from subversive activities" against the outfit, warning of retaliatory action.</p>