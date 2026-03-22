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Assam Police camp attacked by ULFA(I) militants, 4 personnel injured

The attack comes ahead of the state assembly elections, scheduled on April 9.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 10:03 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 10:03 IST
India NewsAssam policemilitantsUlfaAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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