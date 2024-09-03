Assam Police launched crackdown on illegal online trading: Himanta

Guwahati/Tezpur: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that the police have launched a crackdown on illegal online trading after people have reportedly lost crores of rupees by investing through fraudsters, purportedly dealing in the stock market.

He also urged the public to be alert against investing through brokers who do not follow due legal procedures.

The chief minister’s statement comes after reports claimed that several online trading firms were doing business in the state without following SEBI or RBI guidelines.