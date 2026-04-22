Assam: Putting behind three-month-long agitation, Tezpur University rushes back to normalcy

<p>Tezpur (Assam): Putting behind the three-month-long unrest and agitating against alleged irregularities by Vice-Chancellor Sambhu Nath Singh, Tezpur University is rushing to restore normal activities in order to regain faith of the students and improve placements.</p><p>Briefing about the steps being taken to restore glory of the central university, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Amarendra Kumar Das on Wednesday said that they were gearing up to begin the new academic session from June, organise the stalled convocation, introduce new departments, beside others. </p><p>"Our priority is to take proper care of the interests of our students and accordingly steps are being taken to ensure transparency in whatever we do to achieve our objective. The academic atmosphere suffered a lot due to the unrest and agitation against the wrongs that were going on. Now that the central government has started inquiry into the allegations, our job is to make sure that students and the academic atmosphere don't suffer anymore," Das said. "We have kept our doors open to listen to any kind of complaints or issues related to the activities." </p>.Agitation for over 100-days force Centre to act on Tezpur University crisis, VC sent on leave .<p>Following the agitation by students and teachers between October and December that disrupted the academic activities, Das, a professor of IIT Guwahati, was appointed as the Pro-Vice Chancellor in January. The Union Ministry of Education instituted an inquiry against Singh and he was sent on leave. The inquiry committee was asked to submit its report within three months. The report, however, has not yet been made public despite demands by the students. </p><p>The students staged protests, boycotted classes and even locked the campus demanding inquiry into the allegations of irregularity and mismanagement in the functioning of the university. The convocation of the university, which was scheduled in December, had to be stalled. </p><p>Tezpur University is an outcome of the Assam Agitation or the anti-foreigners movement that had rocked Assam between 1979 and 1985. </p><p>Das on Wednesday further said the University was awaiting approval from the University Grants Commission to launch seven new departments - Economics, Psychology, Political Science, Geography, Performing Arts, and Vocational Studies & Skill Development - aimed at expanding its academic offerings and strengthening multidisciplinary education. </p><p>The varsity is also planning to set up two new campuses, one at Jamugurihat and another in Bodoland Territorial Region. It also plans to introduce a department of Bodo language. "A new incubation centre on food technology was recently started. We are also trying to improve industry interface and attract placements. We have started courses on foreign languages in order to improve placements for arts graduates."</p>