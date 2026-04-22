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Assam: Putting behind three-month-long agitation, Tezpur University rushes back to normalcy

Tezpur University is an outcome of the Assam Agitation or the anti-foreigners movement that had rocked Assam betwern 1979 and 1985.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 16:53 IST
India NewsAssam

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