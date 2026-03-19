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Assam releases first captive-bred white-rumped vultures into the wilderness

It is the first reintroduction of White-rumped vultures from the VCBC, Rani, Assam - first for Northeast India.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 13:52 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 13:52 IST
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