Assam releases first captive-bred white-rumped vultures into the wilderness

<p>It was a landmark moment for Vulture Conservation in India, when M K Yadav, Special Secretary Forests and Environment, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/several-congress-leaders-willing-to-bjp-assam-cm-himanta-biswa-sarma-after-pradyut-bordolois-exit-3936825">Assam</a>, released five White-rumped vultures into the wilderness, thanks to the efforts of the Bombay Natural History Society. </p><p>Pravin Pardeshi, President, BNHS, Dr. Vinay Gupta, Chief Wildlife Warden of Assam; and Kishor Rithe, Director BNHS accompanied him. </p><p>They quietly lifted the gate of the release aviary with the help of a pulley located at a hide, about 100 m away from the aviary. The cameras installed the movement of the vultures without disturbing them.</p><p>This is the first of its kind release of any captively bred Vulture in Assam. </p><p>The Vulture breeding centre started at Rani in Assam in 2007 and today the centre has 84 WRV and 54 Slender billed Vultures. There are 138 total vultures and now the centre reached to the stage from where the Forest Department can release 20 to 25 vultures every year.</p><p>The release aviary is located at the Nalapara, under the Rani range of Kamrup east division. The vultures were transferred in aviary for acclimatisation. </p><p>Out of the ten vultures, six were hatched and grown up in captivity at VCBC Rani. </p><p>Four vultures were rescued, treated and now healthy to return to wilderness. Their health is checked by veterinary doctor and all of them appear fit and fine. All of these vultures are tagged and ringed for identification and monitoring. The tags are solar powered and will give information of whereabout of the birds. In a few months they are expected to move around and then possibly visit the neighbouring states like West Bengal, Meghalaya and countries like Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. </p><p>The next six months will be crucial for them and will also tell us how safe is the environment in the surroundings.</p>.Haryana intensifies crackdown on vulture-killing veterinary drugs.<p>It is the first reintroduction of White-rumped vultures from the VCBC, Rani, Assam - first for Northeast India. The released vultures are about 3 to 4 years old, called sub-adult age group. They were kept in pre-release aviary for interaction with the free ranging birds which were attracted outside the pre-release aviary by offering food. </p><p>"We are hopeful that they will now join the free ranging wild birds and learn to defend themselves and find food. The VCBC will continue to provide food to the vultures just outside the aviary to keep their movement confined close to the centre." said Rithe.</p><p>"We are thankful to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds for financial support so far for this project in Assam. Thanks are due to Adani LGBI for supporting financially this year 2025-26," said Rithe.</p><p>"We thank and congratulate our supporting agencies in this nineteen year journey - Centre for Wildlife Studies (CWS), Oriental Bird Club, Darwin Initiative, Rufford Maurice Laing Foundation, and Vet work. We are thankful to all those who showed faith in this conservation initiative and supported the program. We are thankful to the village Belguri and all the people of Assam," he added.</p>