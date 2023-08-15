Assam to launch another drive against child marriage in September: CM Himanta Sarma

In his Independence Day speech, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the state police arrested nearly 4,000 persons, who were involved in child marriage and cases against them have been moved in courts to give justice to the victims of child marriage.
"We will launch the second phase of our drive against child marriage next month," Sarma said. "We will do everything to give a better life to our young girls and daughters."
Sarma said the State Assembly would also soon enact a strict law to prohibit polygamy in the state.
Withdrawal of AFSPA:
Sarma said that 8,000 insurgents laid down weapons in the state in the last three years and four accords have been signed with insurgent groups as part of the government's efforts to establish permanent peace.
"Because of our consistent efforts to establish permanent peace, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA has been withdrawn from most parts of Assam and it is now in force only in eight districts. We are striving to ensure that we can withdraw the AFSPA from the rest of the state by the end of this year," he said.
Sarma said the state government is constantly trying to focus more on agriculture and industry and create an industry-friendly atmosphere.
"In May this year, we signed eight MoUs for investment of Rs. 8,000 crore. We will soon sign another five similar MoUs for investment of another Rs. 3,000 crore. In 2024, we will organise the second Investment Summit in order to achieve our target of investments of Rs. 2 lakh crore," he said.
Sarma said his government would also announce a massive investment soon to allow the local engineers and IT professionals working outside to come back to Assam and work here in their domain.