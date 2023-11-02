Assam: United Opposition Forum demands withdrawal of ED summons to Kejriwal

An expert committee of the Assam government had pointed out in 2019 that the dam was an 'unscientific project' as it was in a seismic zone with the hills comprising sedimentary rocks, Gogoi said.

''The project should be immediately stopped and a status quo be maintained for further discussions on the matter. Moreover, the Centre's plan to construct 164 dams in Arunachal Pradesh should not be given a green signal without a proper study on the consequences of these projects on the lower plains of Assam," he said.