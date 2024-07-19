Assam will become a Muslim-majority state by 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that the Muslim population in his state is growing around 30 per cent every 10 years, and they will become the majority by 2041.

Addressing a press conference here, he said Muslims have now become 40 per cent of Assam's population as per "statistical sampling".

"By 2041, Assam will become a Muslim-majority state. It's a reality and nobody can stop it," he asserted.