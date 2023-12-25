JOIN US
assam

Assam: Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 crore seized, five arrested

Acting on a tip-off, the police launched a joint search operation along the Assam-Mizoram inter-state boundary in Chalchapra area and a vehicle was seized carrying several boxes of Yaba tablets.
Last Updated 25 December 2023, 13:05 IST

Guwahati: Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 crore have been seized and five people arrested in Assam's Cachar district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint search operation was conducted by the police and the BSF along the Assam-Mizoram inter-state boundary in Chalchapra area and a vehicle was seized, a police officer said.

During the search of the vehicle, several boxes containing Yaba tablets were seized.

Security persons apprehended five persons travelling in the vehicle, and further investigation is underway, he added.

Yaba is illegal in the country because it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

