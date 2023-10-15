Assam youths develop AI-driven traffic management platform for drones

Explaining the functioning of the AI-based platform developed by the company, Nilutpal Choudhury, CEO and Co-Founder said, 'We have already put in place technologies through which drones can be identified, tackled and their movement inhibited. A 'bird detection and monitoring radar' (BDMR) is also among our products which can prevent 'bird aircraft strike hazard' (BASH) for airport operators and ensure aviation safety.'

"Now, we are integrating our modular solutions with the AI-driven airspace management platform, with the vision of establishing an unmanned traffic management system for the drone airspace," he added.