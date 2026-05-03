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Assamese film 'Moi Eti Nixhasor' wins best dark comedy, editing awards at WorldFest-Houston

The full-length Assamese feature film was written and directed by Kotoky, while the editing was done by his wife Pallavi.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 13:31 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 13:31 IST
India NewsAssamFilm festivalIndian films

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