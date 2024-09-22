Assam's Kaziranga National Park a global model for rhino conservation: India

Guwahati: On World Rhino Day on Sunday, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change hailed the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) in Assam as a global model for rhino conservation and at the same time called trafficking and climate change impacts as the two biggest threats to the prized one-horned rhinos.
"Kaziranga Model of Conservation, which emphasizes investment in forest frontlines and scientific management of wildlife habitats, has gained global recognition. This model integrates biodiversity conservation, anti-poaching strategies, and reforestation programs, ensuring the long-term survival of rhinos. By maintaining a rhino-centric approach, Assam continues to be a global leader in wildlife conservation," the MoEFF said in a document issued as part of celebrations of World Rhino Day.
Assam is home to 80 per cent of the global population of one-horned rhinos and the nearly 1,100 square kilometer Kaziranga alone houses 70 per cent (2,613 in 2022). The document said India's rhino population surged approximately by 170 per cent since the 1980s - from 1,500 then to over 4,014 in 2024.
The Indian rhino is the largest of the three Asian species of the animal and shares its single-horn characteristic with the Javan rhino found mostly in Indonesia. The Sumatran rhino, in contrast, has two horns, a trait linking Asian and African rhinos. Rhinos are found in flood plain grasslands in Assam, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and in neighbouring Nepal.
Along with expanding its areas to provide more space to the growing population of rhinos, Assam's forest and police personnel acted tough against poachers, which remained a serious concern for the future of the species. In 2009, Assam amended the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 and introduced harsher punishments, including life imprisonment for the repeat offenders and higher fines to deter illegal activities. In 2022, Kaziranga recorded zero poaching, a feat it achieved after more than two decades.
"The Indian Rhino Vision 2005 program also bolstered conservation efforts. Strict protection measures, smart patrolling, and community engagement have contributed to the Kaziranga's success. Additionally, partnerships between the park authorities and local communities have mitigated human-wildlife conflicts, further strengthening conservation efforts," the MoEFF document further said.
"Kaziranga is not only a conservation success story but also a prime destination for eco-tourism. Revenue from tourism is reinvested in conservation, ensuring the long-term protection of rhinos and other wildlife. Kaziranga stands as a symbol of India's leadership in wildlife conservation and coexistence with nature," it said.
Trafficking and climate change threats
The document said despite conservation success, trafficking by international networks of wildlife traders, however, continues to be one of the major concerns globally. The document said nearly 10,000 rhinos were killed in the past decade to meet the demand for their horns, prized in traditional medicine and as status symbols, particularly in China and Vietnam.
"The recovery of rhino populations in Assam brings new challenges, including the need for expanded habitats to accommodate growing populations. Climate change poses an additional threat, with longer monsoon seasons and invasive species disrupting the grasslands that rhinos depend on. Human-wildlife conflicts are another growing concern as rhino habitats border densely populated agricultural areas," it said.