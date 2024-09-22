Assam's Kaziranga National Park a global model for rhino conservation: India

Guwahati: On World Rhino Day on Sunday, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change hailed the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) in Assam as a global model for rhino conservation and at the same time called trafficking and climate change impacts as the two biggest threats to the prized one-horned rhinos.

"Kaziranga Model of Conservation, which emphasizes investment in forest frontlines and scientific management of wildlife habitats, has gained global recognition. This model integrates biodiversity conservation, anti-poaching strategies, and reforestation programs, ensuring the long-term survival of rhinos. By maintaining a rhino-centric approach, Assam continues to be a global leader in wildlife conservation," the MoEFF said in a document issued as part of celebrations of World Rhino Day.

Assam is home to 80 per cent of the global population of one-horned rhinos and the nearly 1,100 square kilometer Kaziranga alone houses 70 per cent (2,613 in 2022). The document said India's rhino population surged approximately by 170 per cent since the 1980s - from 1,500 then to over 4,014 in 2024.

The Indian rhino is the largest of the three Asian species of the animal and shares its single-horn characteristic with the Javan rhino found mostly in Indonesia. The Sumatran rhino, in contrast, has two horns, a trait linking Asian and African rhinos. Rhinos are found in flood plain grasslands in Assam, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and in neighbouring Nepal.