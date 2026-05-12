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Assam's longest-serving woman MLA, tea tribe leader among 4 ministers sworn into Himanta cabinet

A six-time MLA from Golaghat, Neog is the state's longest-serving woman legislator, representing the constituency continuously since 2001.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsBJPAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaMLAAGPBPF

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