Assam's Numaligarh Refinery in dock after burying 'electrocuted' elephant; NGO demands action

Guwahati: Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), a central PSU, has come under fire from forest personnel and wildlife activists after the carcass of a wild elephant was allegedly buried by its staff inside its campus without informing the forest department.

The female elephant reportedly died after coming in contact with an electric wire inside the butterfly park situated adjacent to the refinery on July 18. The carcass was buried at around 8 am but the forest staff were informed in the evening. The forest department exhumed the carcass on July 19 and conducted a port-mortem as per provisions in the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, which was amended in 2022.