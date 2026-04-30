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Assembly elections 2026 | Another pollster predicts 192 seats for BJP in Bengal, close fight between UDF, LDF in Kerala

Some poll predicting agencies say BJP may win close to or even bag over 100 out of 126 constituencies.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 12:38 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 12:38 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaAssamAssam Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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