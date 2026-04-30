<p>The Chanakya exit poll for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/india/assembly-elections-2026-exit-polls-predict-bjp-win-in-assam-edge-in-west-bengal-dmk-to-return-in-tamil-nadu-udf-to-take-kerala-3985406">Assam assembly election</a> 2026 is out and it has predicted a landslide victory for the BJP. Out of 126 constituencies, the saffron party is predicted to win 102 seats (give or take 9 seats) whereas the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/assam-assembly-elections-2026-congress-says-gaurav-gogoi-will-be-cm-if-it-wins-power-3985510">Congress </a>party could win 23 (± 9 seats), with the remaining seats going to others. </p>.<p>Axis My India has also predicted a sweep by the BJP with 88-100 seats, taking it easily past the majority mark of 64. People's Pulse, however, thinks the saffron party will not win more than 72 seats, whereas Matrize has predicted 85-95 seats for the BJP.</p>.Assembly Elections 2026 Exit Poll Results highlights: Pollsters predict BJP sweep in Assam, edge in Bengal; DMK to retain TN, UDF to take Kerala.<p>In Kerala, the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress would win 78-90 seats, per Axis My India, followed by the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front or LDF, that is predicted to win 49-62 seats and the NDA (0-3 seats).</p><p>Chanakya predicts that the UDF will win 69 seats (± 9 seats), in a close contest with the LDF that could win 64 seats (± 9 seats). The BJP is likely to win seven seats (± 4 seats), per Chanakya. </p><p>In Tamil Nadu, Chanakya says DMK will emerge victorious with 125 seats (± 11) out of 234. Surprisingly, actor Vijay's TVK is likely to be second in the race with 63 seats (± 11), followed by AIADMK (45 ± 11 seats). </p><p>The BJP, per Chanakya, will also trample the ruling TMC in West Bengal, winning 192 seats (± 11) out of 294. The TMC, on the other hand, may win 100 seats (± 11) whereas the remaining will be bagged by others. </p><p>Meanwhile, Axis My India has said that it will not release the exit poll results for West Bengal this time citing voters' refusal to participate in the survey. </p>.<p>"We observed an exceptionally high non-response rate, with approximately 70% of approached voters declining to participate in the survey. While some degree of respondent hesitancy is factored into our sampling models, a refusal rate of this magnitude materially exceeds historical norms and introduces a high degree of non-response bias," the agency posted on X.</p>