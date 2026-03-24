<p>Guwahati: Assets of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gaurav-gogoi">Gaurav Gogoi</a> and his wife Elizabeth Clare Gogoi have increased to Rs 7.57 crore in 2026 from Rs 4.66 crore in 2024, with his spouse accounting for a larger share, according to his nomination affidavit.</p>.<p>Gogoi’s movable assets rose to Rs 72.59 lakh from Rs 38.30 lakh, while immovable assets increased marginally to Rs 2.49 crore from Rs 2.25 crore during the last Parliamentary polls.</p>.<p>His wife owns no immovable property, but her movable assets surged to Rs 4.36 crore from Rs 2.03 crore earlier.</p>.<p>The 43-year-old Lok Sabha MP from Jorhat is contesting his first Assembly election.</p>.Assam Cong chief Gaurav Gogoi makes electoral debut in Assembly polls, files nomination from Jorhat.<p>According to the affidavit, Gogoi has Rs 54,700 cash in hand and bank deposits of Rs 30.14 lakh, while his wife has Rs 27,180 cash and about Rs 1.50 crore in bank accounts, including deposits in a UK bank. Gogoi has a case against him pending in Basishta police station in Guwahati for allegedly disobeying a public servant's legal order, violating permission orders, obstructing government servants while discharging their legal duties and assaulting them (government servants) during Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' here on January 23, 2024.</p>.<p>His investments in bonds, shares and mutual funds are valued at Rs 11.47 lakh, while his wife’s stand at Rs 47.12 lakh.</p>.<p>He has Rs 32.68 lakh in postal and insurance instruments, while his wife has Rs 1.04 crore under this head.</p>.<p>Gogoi's spouse also has savings in Employment Provident Fund (EPF) amounting to Rs 57,25,479 and a UK pension plan of Rs 13,24,453.</p>.<p>He owns no jewellery, while his wife has 331 grams of gold valued at Rs 46,12,485, silver at Rs 11,36,720 and diamond worth Rs 3,65,000.</p>.<p>He owns two vehicles worth over Rs 17 lakh, while his wife owns one car worth Rs 2.71 lakh.</p>.<p>In immovable property, both the MP and his wife do not own any agricultural land. In the non-agricultural category, Gogoi holds a one-third share in two Guwahati properties, one of which has a 3-storey residential building, and his share is valued at Rs 95 lakh.</p>.<p>He also owns an inherited residential flat in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area valued at Rs 1.54 crore.</p>.<p>The MP has an outstanding car loan of Rs 5.96 lakh with seven balance payments remaining.</p>.<p>Gogoi has declared his source of income as salary as an MP, while his wife is employed as a senior consultant with Oxford Policy Management India Ltd.</p>.<p>His minor children - son Kabir Gogoi and daughter Maya Gogoi - have incomes of Rs 25,79,657 and Rs 3,109, respectively, from fixed deposits and savings bank accounts.</p>.<p>Gogoi is an engineering graduate with Masters in Public Administration from New York University. </p>