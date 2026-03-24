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Assets of Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, wife jump to Rs 7.57 crore from Rs 4.66 crore in 2024

The 43-year-old Lok Sabha MP, Gogoi, from Jorhat is contesting his first Assembly election.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 08:57 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 08:57 IST
India NewsCongressAssamIndian PoliticsGaurav Gogoi

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