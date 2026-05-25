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Assam introduces a Uniform Civil Code Bill banning polygamy, mandating marriage and live-in relationship registrations, and ensuring gender justice.
Key points
• Ban on polygamy
The Bill prohibits polygamy, with violators facing up to seven years imprisonment and fines, aiming to protect women's rights and ensure gender justice.
• Mandatory registrations
All marriages, divorces, and live-in relationships must be registered within specified timeframes to formalise personal relationships and prevent exploitation.
• Inheritance rights expansion
The Bill includes spouses, children, and parents of the deceased as legal heirs for inheritance, replacing religion-based personal laws with a uniform framework.
• Exclusion of Scheduled Tribes
The Bill explicitly excludes Scheduled Tribes to preserve their constitutional protections while applying to all other residents of Assam.
• Strict penalties for violations
Child marriage, forced marriages, and fraudulent divorces attract imprisonment up to two to seven years and fines, ensuring strict enforcement of the law.
Key statistics
102 out of 126
Assembly seats won by BJP and allies
60 days
Deadline for marriage registration
One month
Deadline for live-in relationship registration
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Published 25 May 2026, 14:15 IST