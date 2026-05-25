Key points

• Ban on polygamy The Bill prohibits polygamy, with violators facing up to seven years imprisonment and fines, aiming to protect women's rights and ensure gender justice.

• Mandatory registrations All marriages, divorces, and live-in relationships must be registered within specified timeframes to formalise personal relationships and prevent exploitation.

• Inheritance rights expansion The Bill includes spouses, children, and parents of the deceased as legal heirs for inheritance, replacing religion-based personal laws with a uniform framework.

• Exclusion of Scheduled Tribes The Bill explicitly excludes Scheduled Tribes to preserve their constitutional protections while applying to all other residents of Assam.