Banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 crore seized in Assam, two held

<p>Diphu: Two persons from Manipur were arrested after Yaba tablets, a narcotics substance, valued at Rs 10 crore, were recovered from their possession in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The arrests and recovery were made during a routine checking exercise in Dillai Tiniali area on Wednesday evening.</p>.<p>"Our team searched a vehicle and recovered 25 bundles of Yaba tablets kept in a hidden chamber," the official said.</p>.<p>The bundles comprise 50,000 tablets, which are valued at approximately Rs 10 crore, he said.</p>.<p>A couple from Manipur, who was in the vehicle, was arrested, he added.</p>.<p>Yaba tablets are illegal in India as these contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act. </p>