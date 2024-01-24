Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: CID to probe case against Rahul in Assam

Guwahati: The case registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Assam was transferred to the state CID on Wednesday as Gandhi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma continued their tirade against each other till the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra left for West Bengal.
Director General of Police G P Singh said a special investigation team of the CID would carry out a thorough and in-depth investigation into the case that relates to violation of various rules during the yatra in Guwahati on Tuesday morning.
The case against Rahul was registered at the Basistha police station hours after Sarma asked Singh to do so for allegedly instigating the Congress workers, leading to a clash with police. The clash broke out when police stopped Congress workers from entering the city. Police said four personnel were injured, while the Congress claimed Bhupen Kumar Borah, president of the party's state unit, and few others were hurt in police action during the scuffle. Sarma on Wednesday morning again said Gandhi would be arrested after the Lok Sabha elections.
As Rahul once again described Sarma "the most corrupt CM" while addressing the crowd as part of the yatra at Barpeta, about 100 km west of Guwahati, on Wednesday morning, the Assam CM called Gandhi a "darpok (coward)". Sarma claimed that Gandhi "fled" in a small car for the yatra's next destination at Hajo, about 30 km away, on Tuesday, after instigating the Congress workers in Guwahati, leading to the clash.
"After instigating Congress workers to orchestrate violence, Rahul Gandhi (who is on a Bus Yatra) quietly came out of his fancy bus and fled the city in a small car to Hajo, his next destination. Rahul has set a new standard for being a Darpok. Ha ha," Sarma posted on X on Wednesday afternoon.
"Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most corrupt CM in the country and his remote control is in New Delhi. The remote is run by Amit Shah. Sarma spreads hatred and fear the entire day. Don't know how it came to his mind that he can intimidate Rahul Gandhi," Rahul said in Barpeta. "File as many cases as you want, but you can't intimidate me."
Rahul later addressed crowds in Bongaigaon and in Bilasipara in Dhubri district before the yatra moved into Bengal. In Dhubri, Rahul verbally attacked Badruddin Ajmal, the chief of AIUDF, calling him the "B team of BJP" in Assam. Ajmal is the three-time Lok Sabha member from Dhubri.
Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the Assam police allowed the BJP workers to breach the security cover of Rahul Gandhi during the yatra.