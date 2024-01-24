Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: CID to probe case against Rahul in Assam

The case against Rahul was registered at the Basistha police station hours after Sarma asked Singh to do so for allegedly instigating the Congress workers, leading to a clash with police. The clash broke out when police stopped Congress workers from entering the city. Police said four personnel were injured, while the Congress claimed Bhupen Kumar Borah, president of the party's state unit, and few others were hurt in police action during the scuffle. Sarma on Wednesday morning again said Gandhi would be arrested after the Lok Sabha elections.

As Rahul once again described Sarma "the most corrupt CM" while addressing the crowd as part of the yatra at Barpeta, about 100 km west of Guwahati, on Wednesday morning, the Assam CM called Gandhi a "darpok (coward)". Sarma claimed that Gandhi "fled" in a small car for the yatra's next destination at Hajo, about 30 km away, on Tuesday, after instigating the Congress workers in Guwahati, leading to the clash.

"After instigating Congress workers to orchestrate violence, Rahul Gandhi (who is on a Bus Yatra) quietly came out of his fancy bus and fled the city in a small car to Hajo, his next destination. Rahul has set a new standard for being a Darpok. Ha ha," Sarma posted on X on Wednesday afternoon.