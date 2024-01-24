Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Cong's case now transferred to Assam CID, SIT to be formed

The Assam police on Tuesday suo motu registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders for “wanton acts of violence” on Tuesday.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is currently in Assam and the alleged acts of violence took place while the party supporters and leaders broke barricades and clashed with police personnel in their bid to enter Guwahati, allegedly deviating from the approved route.

Four police personnel were injured in the scuffle, Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Bora had said.