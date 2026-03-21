<p>Guwahati: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> Committee president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gaurav-gogoi">Gaurav Gogoi</a> on Saturday claimed that the BJP in the state is effectively "Congress led by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> with the saffron party’s label".</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters while campaigning in Majuli, Gogoi said the upcoming assembly election would be a contest between the Congress led by former chief minister late Tarun Gogoi and the "Congress led by Sarma".</p>.<p>Sarma had left the Congress to join the BJP in 2015 following differences with Tarun Gogoi, bringing many of his associates along with him. The most recent leaders to join the saffron party from the grand old party are Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi and former state president Bhupen Borah.</p>.<p>"What stands before us is a Congress led by Sarma, merely carrying the BJP tag. The leaders who did wrong during Tarun Gogoi’s tenure are now in the BJP," he said.</p>.<p>Gogoi alleged that several former Congress leaders, now in the BJP, were "working for their own and their families’ interests".</p>.<p>"On the other hand, we represent a Congress inspired by the ideals of Tarun Gogoi. People of Assam will decide whether they want the Congress led by Sarma or the one based on Tarun Gogoi’s ideals'', he said.</p>.<p>This election is not a fight involving the BJP as a party, but rather a contest between "old Congress" led by Sarma and a "new Congress" inspired by Tarun Gogoi, Gogoi added.</p>.<p>"This time, we are focusing on new faces. There is considerable unity among opposition parties in Upper Assam, which makes me optimistic that a Congress-led government will be formed in the state," he said.</p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Suspense hangs over alliances in BJP & Congress camps.<p>The first signs of this change will be seen in Upper and North Assam, where good results are expected, Gogoi said.</p>.<p>He also urged all party leaders and workers to respect and uphold the decisions taken regarding alliances in the larger interest of the state.</p>.<p>Gogoi expressed gratitude to leaders and workers of all allied parties for their sacrifices and efforts, adding that the alliance has become strong and will pave the way for a new Congress-led government in the state.</p>.<p>He participated in a bike rally in Majuli today seeking public support for Congress candidate Dr Indranil Pegu.</p>.<p>Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI(M), All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) and the CPI(ML) are contesting the assembly elections as an united opposition.</p>.<p>The Congress announced its complete list of 94 seats, Raijor Dal will contest 13, AJP 10, while the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi-m">CPI(M)</a> and APHLC will contest two seats each.</p>.<p>Elections to the 126-member assembly will be held on April 9, and the votes will be counted on May 4.</p>