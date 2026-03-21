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BJP in Assam is Congress led by Himanta with saffron label: Gaurav Gogoi

Gogoi alleged that several former Congress leaders, now in the BJP, were "working for their own and their families’ interests".
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 16:58 IST
CongressAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaBJP Congress

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