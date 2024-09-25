BJP leader among three nabbed in Assam for duping firms of Rs 8 crore

Explaining the Noida-based firm's case, Barah said, "The work order initially shown was for an amount Rs 250 crore for supplying different materials to the council. The accused convinced the complainant that the contract can be obtained without formally participating in the tender process and that it will be managed by the accused persons."

"The accused also convinced the complainant that there will be huge profit margins in the contract. As convinced by the accused persons, the victim showed interest in getting the supply contract and decided to first take only the supply of bed sheets and pillow covers amounting to around Rs 4 crore," he said.