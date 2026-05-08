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BJP legislature party to elect next Assam CM on May 10: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The new leader will be elected in the presence of the party's central observer, Union Minister J P Nadda, and co-observer and Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 15:28 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 15:28 IST
India NewsBJPAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa Sarma

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