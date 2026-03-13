BJP took U-turn on pre-poll promises: Opposition questions PM Narendra Modi in Assam

<p>Guwahati: The Opposition parties in Assam on Friday questioned Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/congress-is-a-dukaan-of-false-promises-pm-modi-in-poll-bound-assam-3930783">Narendra Modi </a>as to why BJP took a "U turn" on its pre-poll promises including regarding mega dams, foreigners issue, floods and ST status to six more ethnic communities.</p><p>The Opposition charge came on a day PM Modi addressed two functions in Guwahati, in which he slammed Congress while highlighting NDA government's works for Assam since 2014. Modi charged that Congress made false promises to the people. </p><p>Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), an ally of the Congress, questioned why the Centre did not fulfill the promise Modi made before the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 that all foreigners must be sent back. "Instead of sending the foreigners, Modi government brought in the CAA in order to offer Indian citizenship to the Bangladeshi Hindus. Is this not a U-turn?" the party asked in a statement. </p><p>The party also questioned why Clause 6 of the Assam Accord that promised to provide legislative and constitutional safeguards to the indigenous people have not been implemented despite promises by Modi and his cabinet colleagues before elections. </p><p>It also slammed BJP's 'failure' to provide ST status to six communities, Ahom, Moran, Motok, Chutia, Koch Rajbongshi and the tea tribes even as the party made it a poll plank in the past two decades. </p>.BJP is ending 'historic injustice' done to tea garden workers in Assam: PM Modi.<p>"Modi government also took a U-turn on the big dam issue. In 2010, Rajnath Singh had promised that BJP would not allow mega hydro power projects in the Northeast to prevent adverse impact on Assam. But BJP took a totally opposite stand after coming to power. The 2000 MW Lower Subansiri hydro project was recently made operational while it has given green signals to several mega hydro projects." </p><p>The party alleged that the BJP also failed to remove corruption, illegal coal mines and syndicates despite promises made before elections in the past. </p><p>A Congress leader questioned why Modi government failed to solve Assam's annual problem of flood. "Before the Assembly elections in 2021, Home Minister Amit Shah promised that BJP would solve the flood problem in five years if the party is again elected. This time too, Shah is making the same promise and asking people to vote for BJP again. BJP is openly fooling the people of Assam. They are only dividing people on the basis of religion in order to stay in power," he said. </p>