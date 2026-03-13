Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

BJP took U-turn on pre-poll promises: Opposition questions PM Narendra Modi in Assam

It also said that the BJP failed to get rid of corruption, illegal coal mines and syndicates despite promises made before elections in the past.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 15:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 15:11 IST
BJPAssamNarendra ModiAssam News

Follow us on :

Follow Us