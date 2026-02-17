<p>Guwahati: The ruling BJP in Assam on Tuesday urged the Election Commission (EC) to conduct the Assembly elections before the Rongali Bihu festival, the state's biggest cultural festival celebrated every year in mid-April. </p><p>A delegation of BJP, which met the visiting EC team here, also requested for completing the electoral process across the entire state within a "minimal and consolidated timeframe."</p>.At meetings with Election Commision, parties seek one or two-phase assembly polls in Assam.<p>The Opposition Congress, which urged the EC to keep Bihu in mind while deciding the poll dates, said BJP pressed for polls before the Bihu in order to avoid people's emotions on Bihu stages over the death of the iconic singer Zubeen Garg. </p><p>"People across Assam are still in grief and are angry over BJP government’s failure to provide justice to Zubeen's family and fans. The emotions will once again pour out on the streets during the Rongali Bihu as this will be the first Bihu without Zubeen. Fearing that the people's anger may go against BJP in elections, BJP is seeking the polls to be conducted before the Bihu," a Congress leader said. </p><p>Congress MP and senior leader Rakibul Hussain, who was part of the team, said, "If BJP is not worried, let them request the EC to conduct the polls after the Bihu." </p><p>Garg, the 57-year cultural icon, died in Singapore on September 19 last year resulting massive outpouring of emotions. Garg's performance was an integral part of Bihu functions. The trial into the cases related to Garg's death is underway while the accused are still in judicial custody. </p><p>The EC team headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar met representatives of BJP, Congress, CPI (M), Aam Aadmi Party, Asom Gana Parishad, Bodoland People’s Front, United People's Party Liberal and Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front here and sought their suggestions regarding preparations for the Assembly elections.</p><p><strong>Special revision of rolls </strong></p><p>The Congress and other Opposition parties urged the EC to address the "anomalies" in the special revision of the electoral rolls, which was recently conducted in Assam. The party had earlier moved the EC alleging that names of genuine voters, particularly the Muslims, were being removed. </p><p>A statement issued by EC, however, said most of the parties "generally appreciated" the conduct of Special Revision of the Electoral Rolls in Assam. It said most of the parties called for conducting the polls in single or two phases.</p><p>The EC team also held meeting with police officers, district elections officers and other agencies for conduct of elections.</p><p>Polls for 126 member Assembly is likely to be conducted in April. </p>