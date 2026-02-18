BLOs, EROs worked very well for Assam's special revision of voter rolls, only 500 appeals so far: Poll body chief

<p>Guwahati: Booth-level officers (BLOs) and electoral registration officers (EROs) worked very well to carry out the Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Assam, said Chief Election Commission (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar here on Wednesday while wrapping up a three-day tour as part of preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. </p>.<p>"The only motive of the SR was to include all eligible voters and exclude all ineligible voters. Those excluded from the final rolls have two options: They can submit Form 6, or they can approach district magistrates if the electoral officers are not convinced by Form 6," Kumar told reporters.</p>.Only motive of conducting SR in Assam is to include eligible and exclude ineligible voters: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.<p>"Out of the 2.5 crore voters, so far only 500 appeals have been received from all districts in Assam. This shows that our BLOs, EROs and assistant EROs worked very well in carrying out the special revision," he added.</p>.<p>An EC team headed by Kumar reached Guwahati on Monday, took stock of the preparedness for the Assembly elections, and sought suggestions from political parties. </p>.<p>During the EC team's meeting with political parties on Tuesday, Opposition parties — particularly the Congress — complained of a lot of grievances regarding the SR.</p>.<p>The Congress earlier alleged that many eligible voters, particularly Muslims, were removed from the voter rolls. </p>.Those joining BJP became insignificant: Assam Congress chief on Bhupen Borah's plan to switch sides.<p>The CEC's remarks came when he was asked about the concerns the Opposition parties expressed regarding the SR. </p>.<p>Unlike in 12 states, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was not conducted in Assam because the work of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was underway.</p>.<p>The draft rolls had 2.52 crore voters, and more than 2.43 lakh names were removed in the final rolls, which were released on February 10.</p>.<p>The BLOs carried out the SR through door-to-door verification, and the voters did not have to submit forms, unlike in the SIR process.</p>.<p>The CEC said the Election Commission (EC) would introduce some new steps for the smooth conduct of polls, including 100% webcasting in all polling stations, which will happen first in Assam. </p>.<p>Elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly are likely in April. The CEC said the election dates would be finalised after an EC meeting in New Delhi.</p>.<p>Asked whether the polls would be conducted before the Rongali Bihu festival, Kumar said, "We are aware that Bihu is the most important festival in Assam. The Bihu dates will be kept in mind while finalising the polling dates." </p>