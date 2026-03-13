Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

'Can’t drive out 70 lakh Bangladeshis, must create conditions for them to leave': Assam CM Himanta

Sarma added that such a strategy has produced some results in the past five years, while stressing that people should not take the law into their own hands.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 11:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 11:36 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaBangaldeshillegal immigrants from Bangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us