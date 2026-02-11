<p>Guwahati: An Over Dimensional Cargo (ODC) weighing 189.260 metric tonnes meant for Assam's first semi-conductor plant at Jagiroad is being transported through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Waterways Route.</p><p>The cargo of Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is being carried by MV Chitrangada, a cargo ship. The ship, which began its journey from Diamond Harbour in West Bengal, reached Pandu port of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati on Tuesday. The cargo came via Bangladesh and then entered Dhubri in Assam on the National Waterway 2 (the Brahmaputra) and is scheduled for unloading at Silghat in Nagaon district. The materials will then be transported to the Tata Semiconductor Assembly plant in neighbouring Morigaon. </p>.Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar attends meeting on Assam polls in Delhi.<p>Semiconductor plant is being set up in order to push industrial ecosystem in Assam, a state where industrial activities are still at its nascent stage. </p><p>"The movement of the cargo through inland waterways reinforcing its commitment to efficient and environmentally sustainable transport. This movement underscores the growing role of inland waterways as a smooth, cost-effective and green logistics alternative for heavy and specialised cargo," said a statement issued by IWAI.</p><p>Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister of Shipping, Ports and Waterways, who hails from Assam, have been trying to promote water transport system in the Northeast, a region, which has remained mainly dependent on roads and railway for transportation. Sonowal said waterways would not only reduce cost of transportation but also provide an eco-friendly mode of transport.</p>