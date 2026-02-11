Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Cargo for Assam's first semi-conductor plant transported via Bangladesh waterways

The cargo of Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is being carried by MV Chitrangada, a cargo ship.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 01:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 01:28 IST
India NewsAssamBangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us