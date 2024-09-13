CBI to investigate the 'online trading scam' cases in Assam

Guwahati: Amid strong criticism of the Opposition parties, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the CBI would investigate 32 cases registered related to alleged online trading scam that have rocked the state.

The announcement came after police arrested more than 60 persons across the state and stumbled on an alleged multi-score scam, in which deposits were collected with a promise of online trading and high returns.

"During my recent meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, I requested him to handover the cases to the CBI. The Home Minister approved my request and the CBI will take over the cases within a month after necessary formalities. Police have already registered 32 cases and all these cases will be handed over to the CBI. If more cases come up, those will also be gradually handed over to the CBI," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters after a meeting of the state Cabinet.