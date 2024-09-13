CBI to investigate the 'online trading scam' cases in Assam

Guwahati: Amid strong criticism of the Opposition parties, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the CBI would investigate 32 cases registered related to alleged online trading scam that have rocked the state.
The announcement came after police arrested more than 60 persons across the state and stumbled on an alleged multi-score scam, in which deposits were collected with a promise of online trading and high returns.
"During my recent meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, I requested him to handover the cases to the CBI. The Home Minister approved my request and the CBI will take over the cases within a month after necessary formalities. Police have already registered 32 cases and all these cases will be handed over to the CBI. If more cases come up, those will also be gradually handed over to the CBI," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters after a meeting of the state Cabinet.
The Opposition parties slammed the Sarma government asking how such scams could take place and dupe people even as the CM continuously talks about zero tolerance against corruption and illegal activities.
Sarma recently said the state government had also written to the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department seeking their help to unravel the money trail in the alleged scam.
According to police, investigation revealed that crores were collected from depositors with the promise of investments in share markets and high returns. Some online applications were also created to collect the deposits.
Police set up special investigation teams for probes in at least 14 districts.
Police earlier said Vishal Phukan, one of the "prime accused" had promised 30 per cent returns from investments in just two months and collected crores from potential investors from across the state. The case was registered based on complaints from investors duped by the duo.
Published 13 September 2024, 15:57 IST