<p>Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> on Saturday said the Centre's approval for the country's first twin-tube underwater road-cum-rail tunnel in the state was a historic milestone.</p>.<p>The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the construction of the twin-tube underwater road-cum-rail tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh in Assam at a total capital cost of Rs 18,662 crore.</p>.<p>Sarma expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for approving the 33.7 km-long four-lane corridor, including a 15.79 km tunnel under the Brahmaputra river.</p>.<p>''A historic milestone for Assam- Bharat's first twin tube underwater rail cum road tunnel approved! Gratitude to Adarniya @narendramodi ji led Union Cabinet for approving the 33.7 km 4-lane corridor from Gohpur to Numaligarh, including a 15.79 km tunnel beneath the mighty Brahmaputra River, at a cost of Rs 18,662 cr," the CM posted on X.</p>.<p>Sarma said that the project, a dream which was sown in 2021, will shorten the distance between Numaligarh and Gohpur from 240 km to 34 km, reduce travel time by 95 per cent from 6 hours to just 20 minutes, enhance freight efficiency and minimise logistics cost.</p>.<p>''This tunnel will be a strategic lifeline for Assam and the entire Northeast, unlocking new avenues for trade, tourism and industrial growth," he said.</p>.<p>It will also be Assam's fourth rail line crossing the mighty Brahmaputra river, which will ease passenger and logistics movement, he said.</p>.<p>''My gratitude also to Adarniya @nitin_gadkari ji for supporting this vision of ours. This project will give more Gati (speed) to our development journey'', Sarma added. </p>