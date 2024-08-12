Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Chinese-origin grenades, pistol recovered in Sonitpur district of Assam

These items were buried during the period when militant group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) was active.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 August 2024, 08:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Guwahati: Police have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition buried in a village in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

These items were buried during the period when militant group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) was active, a top police officer said on Monday.

In a post on X, DGP G P Singh said five Chinese-origin hand grenades, five hand-made grenades, one pistol, one revolver, and five detonators were recovered.

"Recovered early this morning from Village Bilasiguri-Batasipur under Dhekiajuli PS in Sonitpur District where they were hidden under earth during NDFB days," the DGP added.

The NDFB was disbanded in 2020 following signing of a peace agreement with the government.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 August 2024, 08:22 IST
India NewsAssam

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT