Class 9 student found dead in Assam's hostel, suicide due to ragging suspected

School principal said that a thorough probe will be conducted by the school authorities besides those by the police and civil administration.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 10:26 IST
Published 11 March 2026, 10:26 IST
India NewsAssamCrimeSuicide

