<p>Silchar (Assam): A class 9 student of a residential school in Assam's Cachar district was found dead in his hostel, in a suspected case of suicide due to ragging, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The body of the boy, identified as Arindam Das from a village near Silchar town, was found hanging in the bathroom of the hostel of the school located in Pailapool in Lakhipur police station area this morning, an officer said.</p>.<p>"He returned to school on March 8 after vacation. I believe he took the extreme step due to ragging," the deceased's brother, Ajay Das, said.</p>.<p>School principal Viswas Kumar told <em>PTI</em> that a thorough probe will be conducted by the school authorities besides those by the police and civil administration.</p>.<p>"Our school has a strong anti-ragging committee. If anybody is found guilty, strong action will be taken," he added.</p>.<p>Police have sent the body to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway. </p>