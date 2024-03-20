CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanks Ratan Tata for semiconductor facility in Assam

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the upcoming Rs 27,000-crore Tata semiconductor facility will put the state on the world semiconductor map and transform the economic landscape of eastern India.

Sarma called on Tata Sons Emeritus Chairman Ratan Tata and chairman N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai and thanked them for setting up the semiconductor facility whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.