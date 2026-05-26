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CM Himanta terms Congress ‘anti-women’ as Assam Assembly adopts resolution for expediting reservation

Sarma claimed that Congress MLAs had received instructions from the party’s central leadership not to remain present in the House when the resolution was adopted.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 12:19 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 12:19 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa Sarmawomen reservation

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