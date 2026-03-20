Combined income of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife increased to Rs 35.16 crore from 17.27 crore: Affidavit

The CM has Rs 2.28 lakh cash in hand and four bank deposits with a total of Rs 68,01,943, while his wife has Rs 3.16 lakh cash in hand and four bank deposits totalling Rs 74,85,248.