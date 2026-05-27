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Congress first sought UCC in 1925; it represents only one community now: Himanta tells Assam Assembly

The Congress has 19 MLAs in the 126-member Assam Assembly, of which 18 are from the Muslim community, and one is Hindu.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 09:47 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 09:47 IST
India NewsCongressAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaUCC

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