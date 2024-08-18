Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi slams Assam CM for security failures after ULFA(I) bomb claims

"If ULFA can plant bombs or suspicious objects at so many places, isn't that a failure of our Home Department and intelligence? In this modern era, we are constantly under surveillance. Our phones are being tapped, I guess my phones are also tapped through Pegasus. ULFA sent a strong message, and I must ask, what were the CM and his Home Department doing? Was the police asleep? ULFA carried out their plan with such precision that no one had a clue! It proves how much our Home Department has failed," he told reporters on the sidelines of a party function in Jorhat.