<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>General Secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jitendra-singh">Jitendra Singh</a> on Monday resigned as in-charge of Assam "taking responsibility" for the "deeply disappointing" performance in the Assembly elections.</p><p>Singh wrote to party president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> saying he is tendering his resignation with "immediate effect" as it is in the "best interest of the organisation" that he "step aside" to allow for "fresh leadership and renewed direction".</p>.<p>Congress won 19 out of the 101 seats it contested this time with a vote share of 29.84%. In 2021, the party had won 29 of the 95 seats it contested with a vote share of 29.67%.</p>.<p>"The recent election results have been deeply disappointing, and I take full responsibility for my role in the outcome. Despite our best efforts, we were unable to meet the expectations of the people of Assam whom we sought to serve," Singh said in his resignation letter.</p>.Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 | Congress state president Guarav Gogoi suffers massive defeat.<p>"I am grateful for the opportunity to have served and for the trust placed in me during my tenure. I thank the people of Assam, as well as the Congress workers and leaders of Assam, for the love and respect they have shown me," he said.</p>.<p>He said he remained committed to the values and vision of the Congress and will continue to support the party’s efforts in any capacity deemed appropriate.</p>