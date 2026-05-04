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Congress leader Jitendra Singh steps down as in-charge of Assam over 'deeply disappointing' election results

Congress won 19 out of the 101 seats it contested this time with a vote share of 29.84%.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 16:13 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 16:13 IST
India NewsCongressAssamIndia PoliticsJitendra Singh

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