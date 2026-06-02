Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Congress names Wajed Ali Choudhury as Leader of Opposition in Assam assembly

On May 26, the Congress had named Choudhury as the leader of its Legislature Party in Assam.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 13:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 June 2026, 13:06 IST
India NewsCongressIndiaAssamIndia Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us