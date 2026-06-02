Congress names Wajed Ali Choudhury as Leader of Opposition in Assam assembly

<p>Guwahati: Senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=congress">Congress </a>leader Wajed Ali Choudhury has been named Leader of the Opposition in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=assam">Assam </a>assembly, an official communique said on Tuesday.</p><p>In a Facebook post, the Assam Legislative Assembly said Choudhury has been entrusted with the role of LoP by Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass.</p><p>On May 26, the Congress had named Choudhury as the leader of its Legislature Party in Assam, and Joy Prakash Das was appointed deputy leader of the Congress Legislature Party.</p>.Marred with deminishing power, will Congress stay intact for Punjab & Himachal assembly polls?.<p>The NDA, comprising the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), secured a sweeping mandate in the assembly polls, winning a record 102 seats in the 126-member House. The BJP alone bagged 82, while AGP and BPF won 10 seats each.</p><p>The Congress and Raijor Dal, who were part of a six-party opposition alliance, won 19 and two seats, respectively.</p><p>The AIUDF and Trinamool Congress fought separately as single entities and have two and one MLAs, respectively.</p>