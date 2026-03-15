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Congress 'pocketed' Rs 150 crore per annum from Assam healthcare budget during 15 years of rule: Amit Shah

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said that no Indian supports his acts of 'defaming' the country
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 08:27 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 08:27 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressAssamIndia Politics

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