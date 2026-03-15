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Congress releases second list of 23 candidates for Assam polls, leaves 15 seats for allies

The party also left 15 seats for its alliance partners in the northeastern state, where assembly elections are likely in April.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 01:22 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 01:22 IST
India NewsCongressAssam

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