Congress slams Modi for not visiting flood-ravaged Assam

Guwahati: Appealing to all party workers to help people suffering due to the devastating flood in Assam, the opposition Congress on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not paying any visit to the state during the ongoing crisis.

The All India Congress Committee general secretary Jitendra Singh also criticised the BJP-led government in the state for "failing" to fulfil its promises regarding controlling the perennial flood.

"During the Congress government, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh came and visited the flood-affected areas and extended all possible help from the Central government. But unfortunately, no central leader of the NDA government has come to visit Assam as yet.