Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Day after quitting Congress, former Assam unit chief Bhupen Borah meets CM Himanta; to join BJP on February 22

Sarma, with Borah sitting beside him, announced in the evening that the former APCC Chief along with a few other Congress leaders would join the saffron party on February 22.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 16:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 16:15 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa Sarma

Follow us on :

Follow Us