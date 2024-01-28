Days after Rahul's yatra in Assam, former Congress minister, Youth Congress chief and AASU president join BJP

While Gogoi had served as cultural affairs minister under Tarun Gogoi, Dutta, the daughter of former minister and the party's state president Anjan Dutta, was president of the state's Youth Congress unit.

Angkita, however, was suspended last year after she lodged a case against President of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas B V, accusing him of harassment. The Supreme Court, however, granted an inetrim bail to Srinivas.

"Congress talks about right and empowerment of the women but the women workers are not respected in the party. Congress is no longer the party of Gandhian ideology as it used to be when my father was president of the party. Now main objective of the party is just to rebrand Rahul Gandhi," Dutta told reporters after joining BJP on Sunday.

Dutta, who hails from Amguri Assembly constituency in eastern Assam, had staged a demonstration during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodi Nyaya Yatra on January 21. She said that Congress did not allow her to meet Rahul as she wanted to highlight the alleged harassment meetd out to her by the party's leaders.

Bishmita also said that women are not respected in Congress. She said that the work being done by the BJP-led government under PM Narendra Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma encouraged her to join BJP.

Reacting to their exodus to BJP, Debabrata Saikia, leader of Congress Legislature Party, said Dutta had already shown interest to quit after the party took action against her for breaking norms. Saikia said the BJP-led government headed by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lured Bishmita with promises.

Nath, the former AASU president, said he decided to join BJP as he now believes that the future of Assam and the Assamese people would remain secure under the saffron party.