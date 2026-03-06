SU-30 MKI aircraft of IAF crashes in Assam's Karbi Anglong

<p>New Delhi: A Su-30 MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday. The IAF said the search operation for the aircraft is underway.</p>.<p>There is no information on the pilots of the aircraft.</p>.<p>The Su-30MKI, which was on a training mission, crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong, approximately 60 km from Jorhat, the IAF said in a brief statement.</p>.<p>Search operations are underway, it said.</p>.<p>Earlier, officials said the aircraft went missing shortly after taking off from the Jorhat airbase.</p>.IAF fighter aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh, pilots safely eject.<p>Communication with the Russian-origin aircraft was lost at 7:42 pm, they had said.</p>.<p>Su-30MKI is a two-seater multirole long-range fighter jet developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi. It is now built under licence by HAL for the Indian Air Force (IAF).</p>.<p>The IAF operates a fleet of over 260 Su-30MKI jets. A Sukhoi fighter plane had crashed in the Nashik district of Maharashtra in June 2024. Another Sukhoi-30 jet had crashed in January 2023, after taking off from the Gwalior airbase. </p>