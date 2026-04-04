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DH Interview | BJP uses Assam's foreigner issue only politically, Congress took real steps for solution: Gaurav Gogoi

Gogoi's strong track record has made him the leader of the Opposition camp against BJP and its allies for the April 9 Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 13:43 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 13:43 IST
BJPCongressAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaGaurav GogoiAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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